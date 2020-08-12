S. Korea Holds Ceremony to Commemorate Victims of Japan's Wartime Sexual Slavery

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean government held a ceremony on Friday to commemorate victims of Japan's wartime sexual enslavement.Marking the Japanese Military Comfort Women Victims Memorial Day, the government set the theme of this year's event at the Hill of National Commemoration in the central city of Cheonan as "Remembrance for the Future."About 100 people, including the elderly victims, attended the event, where President Moon Jae-in, in a video message, vowed to seek ways to resolve the issue and to continue working until the victims say it's "fair enough."The government also officially opened a digital archive that stores more than 500 files of documents and materials regarding the victims, including reports by the Japanese government and various international organizations.In 2017, South Korea designated August 14 as Japanese Military Comfort Women Victims Memorial Day. On August 14, 1991 the late Kim Hak-sun first publicly testified about Japan operating a wartime military brothel program during World War Two.While historians estimate up to 200-thousand women, mostly Koreans, were forced to serve as sex slaves for Japanese troops during World War Two, there are only 17 surviving victims in the country.