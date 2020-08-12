Gyeonggi Prov. Issues Order Restricting Religious Gatherings

Photo : YONHAP News

The Gyeonggi provincial government has issued an administrative order restricting gatherings of people at religious facilities within the province.This comes amid a continued spread of COVID-19 in connection to a number of churches in the province.Gyeonggi Governor Lee Jae-myung said on Friday that the restrictions will apply to religious events other than regular services for the next two weeks. Singing and praying out loud will also be restricted during regular services.Food will not be allowed, while religious facilities will be required to install electronic entry registers and check symptoms of everyone entering the facility.According to the governor, 210 people in the province tested positive for COVID-19 between July 27 and August 13, 37 percent of whom were linked to religious facilities.Facilities that violate the restrictions will face an outright ban, as well as a maximum fine of three million won.