Trump Refers to N. Korea When Warning of Foreign Interference in November Election

Write: 2020-08-14 15:52:18Update: 2020-08-14 15:57:07

U.S. President Donald Trump referred to North Korea when suggesting the possibility of a foreign state interfering via mail-in voting during the upcoming U.S. presidential election in November.

At a press conference on Thursday, Trump was asked what he was doing to ensure a free and fair election and responded that countries like Russia, China, North Korea and Iran could snatch away ballots or print false ballots.

Trump added that interfering via mail-in voting would be the easiest way for the four countries to meddle in the U.S. elections.

Last week, Trump warned about the dangers of election interference by foreign countries when talking about mail-in voting, which is expected to expand amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The U.S. president opposes mailing out ballots to all eligible voters, as opposed to sending them only to registered voters.
