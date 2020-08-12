Unification Minister Seeks Civilian Sectors' Help for Inter-Korean Dialogue

Photo : YONHAP News

Unification Minister Lee In-young on Friday met with some religious and civil leaders and urged them to work together to restore inter-Korean dialogue.In a meeting with the leaders, including head pastors of mega Protestant churches and the head of Korea Saemaul Undong Center, Lee heard their opinions and discussed possible cooperation between the government and the private sector.Emphasizing the importance to restore Seoul-Pyongyang dialogue, he said his ministry will do whatever it can to make it happen, including humanitarian projects.The minister also urged religious communities to join in the efforts to explore ways to bring cross-border dialogue, reconciliation and coexistence.In response, the religious and social leaders vowed cooperation, anticipating their moves’ impact for peace on the Korean Peninsula.