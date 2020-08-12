Moon Says He is Ready to Discuss Forced Labor Issue with Japan Any Time

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in said Saturday his government is ready to talk with Japan at any time to resolve the issue of wartime forced labor.In a televised Liberation Day speech during a ceremony held at Dongdaemun Design Plaza in Seoul, Moon said the government, while respecting court rulings, has consulted with Japan to seek a smooth resolution of the issue which victims can agree to.He said the door for consultations still remains wide open.Tokyo has argued that all colonial era reparation-related issues were settled through the 1965 bilateral treaty. But in 2018, South Korea's Supreme Court ruled that individual rights to compensation remain valid despite the state-to-state deal.The lawsuit was filed by four Korean victims of forced labor against a Japanese steelmaker, only one of whom remains alive.Moon stressed in the speech that protecting the dignity of an individual will never be a loss for the country and that joint efforts by Korea and Japan to respect one person's human rights can lay the grounds for future cooperation.This year's call for dialogue struck a different tone to Moon's speech last year, when he focused on overcoming Japan's trade restrictions.On North Korea, Moon said that recent events such as the coronavirus and monsoon rains repeatedly demonstrate that the two Koreas are one community in terms of lives and safety.He cited quarantine, river management, health care, forestry and agricultural technology as areas where the two Koreas can cooperate.Moon said inter-Korean cooperation is the way for both Koreas to avoid reliance on nuclear and military power.