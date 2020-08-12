Murayama Urges Japan to Acknowledge Wartime Aggression

Photo : YONHAP News

Former Japanese Prime Minister Tomiichi Murayama has criticized current Prime Minister Shizo Abe, saying that his failure to acknowledge the country's past invasions and colonial rule will hurt Japan's honor.Murayama is famous for the 1995 Murayama Statement, in which he apologized for Japan's wartime aggression. That statement is still regarded as the most sincere attempt to discuss wartime issues by a Japanese government official.On Saturday, which marks the 75th anniversary of Korea's liberation from Japanese colonial rule and Japan's defeat in the Pacific War, Murayama released a new statement.He said his 1995 statement 25 years ago continues to be highly praised by governments and people around the world and that at the time he found it necessary to humbly accept the historical facts and make a clear pathway for Japan based on peace, democracy and international cooperation.The 96-year-old said that efforts at historical self-reflection are still attacked by some within Japan. He said this is not right and a failure to acknowledge past wrongs will defame Japan.He said he hopes that his statement can contribute to the reconciliation, peace and development of Japan, Asia and the world.