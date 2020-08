Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea will provide 550-thousand COVID-19 test kits, worth over seven billion won, to Africa.Seoul's Ambassador to Geneva Paik Ji-ah signed a memorandum of understanding on aid provision with World Health Organization director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus at the WHO headquarters on Friday.The test kits will first be transported to Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia, and then delivered through the WHO logistics system.The aid comes after the WHO chief asked for Korea's support during a phone call with President Moon Jae-in in early April.Ghebreyesus thanked Seoul for the aid provision, saying it is symbolic of the spirit of global solidarity during the pandemic.