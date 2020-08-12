S. Korea, US to Kick off Joint Exercises from Sunday

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the United States will hold a scaled-back version of a combined exercises from Sunday.According to a government source, in the run-up to the joint exercises, the two sides have completed crisis management staff training (CMST) and will carry out the main computer-simulated command post training from Sunday to August 28.The bilateral drill wasn't held in the first half of the year due to coronavirus concerns.In light of the outbreak, daytime exercises will replace nighttime training this time, which will lengthen the exercise period by two to three days.Training will relate to preparations for Seoul to take back wartime operational control of its forces from the U.S., although earnest testing of Full Operational Capability is expected to take place next year.North Korea has typically reacted sensitively to Seoul-Washington drills.