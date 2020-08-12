Gov't to Form Probe Committee on Dam Management

Photo : YONHAP News

The government is set to objectively verify criticism that dams failed to adjust water levels to prevent flooding during the recent monsoon downpours.The Environment Ministry said it has begun steps to set up an investigation committee on dam management to look into whether dams located in flood damage areas including Seomjin River were adequately operated and managed.The committee will include officials recommended by local governments, scholar groups and provincial consultation bodies.A civilian expert will head the committee to assure an objective investigation.But the ministry will also begin a separate preliminary inspection next week.Overall aspects related to dam operation such as the amount of water released, time period and notification details will all be examined.The ministry also promised to make swift legislative efforts and draft a basic plan on state water management by June next year.This year's record-long monsoon season has wreaked havoc in many areas nationwide including property damage and displaced citizens.