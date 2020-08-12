Seoul City Issues Order Restricting Religious Gatherings for 2 Weeks

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul City has issued an administrative order effective from Saturday that restricts gatherings at all religious facilities in the city.This follows a surge in COVID-19 cases in Seoul linked to churches.The order is valid for two weeks through August 30.It applies to all seven-thousand-560 religious facilities in Seoul including churches, temples, cathedrals and chapels.Restrictions apply to face-to-face meetings and events other than regular services. Providing food or eating together is not allowed. Even during regular services, singing and praying out loud is not permitted.Religious establishments must bar people showing symptoms from entering, compile visitor logs and sterilize facilities before and after services.Mask wearing and two-meter distancing must be strictly enforced.Seoul City officials will conduct inspections this weekend and violators will face a no-assembly order, which is an outright ban on gatherings.