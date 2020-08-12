Parties Mark Liberation Day Hoping for Peace, Prosperity

Photo : YONHAP News

Political parties have marked the country's 75th Liberation Day by expressing hopes for peace on the Korean Peninsula and South Korea's global advancement.The ruling Democratic Party issued a statement saying that 75 years ago, Korea was one of the poorest nations, a recipient of global aid, but it overcame war, poverty, national division and dictatorship to become one of the top ten economic powers in the world.It acknowledged that people's lives are under threat at the moment due to COVID-19 and natural disasters, but said Koreans will unite and fight it off once again and the country will become a global leader through the Korean New Deal initiative.The main opposition United Future Party stressed the prosperity and freedom enjoyed today is based upon the sacrifice of our patriotic martyrs owing to which South Korea could achieve unprecedented development.But as conflicts with Japan continue in various areas, the party called for Tokyo's sincere self-reflection.The Justice Party called for a permanent peace regime on the peninsula while the People's Party urged public unity to achieve justice and defend free democracy.