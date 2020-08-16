Menu Content

S. Korea's Daily New COVID-19 Infections Soar to 279, Largest in 5 Months

Write: 2020-08-16 10:26:34Update: 2020-08-16 14:11:00

Photo : YONHAP News

The number of daily new COVID-19 cases of South Korea soared to nearly 280 on Sunday due to sporadic cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding areas.

According to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, or KCDC, the country reported 279 new coronavirus cases throughout Saturday, raising the total to 15-thousand-318.

The new case number was the largest since March 8, when it reached 367.

Of the new cases, 267 were local infections, while 12 were imported cases. The number of local infections was also the largest since March 8, when it marked 366.

The government on Saturday strengthened the infection preventive measures in Seoul and neighboring areas by one notch to Level 2, which will be enforced from Sunday.

South Korea, meanwhile, reported no additional fatalities, keeping the death toll at 305.
