Photo : YONHAP News

The number of people who attempted to look for work but have given up on their search has reached a record high last month.According to data from Statistics Korea on Sunday, the nation's discouraged job seekers reached 580-thousand in July, up 55-thousand from a year earlier.It marks the largest July figure since 2014 when the nation started compiling related data.By age group, those in their 20s accounted for nearly 34 percent, reaching 195-thousand. People in their 20s and 30s took up about half of the total.As for reasons why they gave up looking for work, about 220-thousand people or some 38 percent said they had searched for employment but could not find any.