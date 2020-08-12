Moon Vows Stern Responses to Church Members' Unlawful Acts against Anti-virus Efforts

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in on Sunday vowed stern responses to unlawful acts by some churches and followers that hamper the government's quarantine efforts after members of a church in Seoul staged massive rallies in violation of a state ban.The president issued the warning in a Facebook post, noting that the nation's daily new COVID-19 cases soared to 279 on Sunday.Moon said that many people who are subject to isolation participated in the street rallies, raising concerns that they might have spread the virus to rally participants from local regions.The president strongly criticized the rally participants who impaired the government's anti-virus efforts, denouncing their act as "very senseless" and an "overt challenge" to the national quarantine system.Moon said that the government will take "stern and strong measures even by resorting to compulsory means."On Saturday, about ten thousand people from far-right civic groups joined anti-government protests in downtown Seoul, including people from Sarang Jeil Church in Seoul, which is led by far-right pastor Jun Kwang-hoon.According to Seoul City, coronavirus cases linked to the church reached 193 nationwide as of Sunday.