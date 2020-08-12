Heat Wave to Grip S. Korea as Record Long Monsoon Ends

Photo : YONHAP News

A heat wave is expected to hit the central region this week as the country's record long monsoon season ended on Sunday.The Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said that this year's monsoons will effectively end on Sunday as the seasonal rain front is likely to move north after showering northern Gyeonggi Province and northwestern parts of Gangwon Province.The KMA said this year's rainy season began June 24 and continued for 54 days in the central part of the country, marking the longest monsoon season following a 49-day streak in 2013.The weather agency forecast sultry weather this week, issuing heat wave alerts for most parts of the nation on Sunday morning.Afternoon highs on Sunday will hover above 30 degrees Celsius in most regions, including 31 in Seoul, 35 in Gangneung and 37 in Daegu.