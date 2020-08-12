Menu Content

Gov't, Seoul City to File Complaint Against Conservative Pastor over New COVID-19 Cluster

Write: 2020-08-16 14:04:26Update: 2020-08-16 14:08:29

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has decided to file a complaint against a conservative pastor in relation to the recent outbreak of a coronavirus cluster at his church in Seoul.

The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters under the Interior Ministry said in a press release that it will file the complaint against Jun Kwang-hoon, head of Sarang Jeil Church on Sunday.

The headquarters claimed that Jun violated self-isolation rules and impaired authorities' epidemiological investigation by submitting an inaccurate list of the church's members.

The church led, by Jun, is at the center of a recent spike in the number of COVID-19 cases. According to Seoul City, coronavirus cases linked to the church reached 193 nationwide as of Sunday.

The city government also said earlier on Sunday that it will file a complaint against Jun.
