Gov't, Seoul City to File Complaint Against Conservative Pastor over New COVID-19 Cluster

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has decided to file a complaint against a conservative pastor in relation to the recent outbreak of a coronavirus cluster at his church in Seoul.The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters under the Interior Ministry said in a press release that it will file the complaint against Jun Kwang-hoon, head of Sarang Jeil Church on Sunday.The headquarters claimed that Jun violated self-isolation rules and impaired authorities' epidemiological investigation by submitting an inaccurate list of the church's members.The church led, by Jun, is at the center of a recent spike in the number of COVID-19 cases. According to Seoul City, coronavirus cases linked to the church reached 193 nationwide as of Sunday.The city government also said earlier on Sunday that it will file a complaint against Jun.