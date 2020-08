Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's daily COVID-19 cases have hit triple digits for the fourth consecutive day amid a resurgence in local transmissions.The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(KCDC) on Monday reported 197 cases compiled in the past 24 hours ending at 12 a.m., lifting the cumulative tally to 15-thousand-515.The country registered a five-month high of 279 on Sunday, 267 of which were local infections. Saturday and Friday saw 166 and 103 new cases, respectively.Of the latest cases, 188 were classified as domestic while the nine others were overseas transmissions.