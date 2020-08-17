S. Korea's COVID-19 Cases Jump by 197

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea reported nearly 200 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, hitting triple digits for the fourth consecutive day.According to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(KCDC), the country reported 197 new cases throughout Sunday, raising the cumulative tally to 15-thousand-515.The country registered a five-month high of 279 on Sunday, 267 of which were local infections. Saturday and Friday saw 166 and 103 new cases, respectively.The number of daily new infections slowed from Sunday, but it could increase further amid growing new clusters connected to churches in the greater Seoul region.Of the latest cases, 188 were classified as domestic while the nine others were overseas transmissions. By region, 156 of the local infections came from Seoul and Gyeonggi Province, while Busan, Incheon and Gwangju reported seven cases, each.Meanwhile, the country reported no additional fatalities, keeping the death toll at 305.