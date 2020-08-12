Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Domestic

PM Concerned about COVID-19 Spread after Church Participated in Rally

Write: 2020-08-17 10:56:37Update: 2020-08-17 14:46:40

PM Concerned about COVID-19 Spread after Church Participated in Rally

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun expressed concerns about the possibility of the further spread of COVID-19 from the members of a church who participated in a Liberation Day rally in Seoul.  

On Saturday, some ten-thousand people, including members of Sarang Jeil Church, participated in a massive anti-government rally in downtown Seoul after some of its members tested positive for the virus.

The prime minister said in a government meeting on Monday that some members who were supposed to get tested appear to have participated in the rally, raising concerns about further spread of the virus.  

Chung urged the church members and people who recently visited the church and came into contact with the members to get tested immediately.

The prime minister also said that some churches presented inaccurate membership lists, making it difficult for authorities to identify those who may need testing. He urged the churches to submit accurate lists.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >