PM Concerned about COVID-19 Spread after Church Participated in Rally

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun expressed concerns about the possibility of the further spread of COVID-19 from the members of a church who participated in a Liberation Day rally in Seoul.On Saturday, some ten-thousand people, including members of Sarang Jeil Church, participated in a massive anti-government rally in downtown Seoul after some of its members tested positive for the virus.The prime minister said in a government meeting on Monday that some members who were supposed to get tested appear to have participated in the rally, raising concerns about further spread of the virus.Chung urged the church members and people who recently visited the church and came into contact with the members to get tested immediately.The prime minister also said that some churches presented inaccurate membership lists, making it difficult for authorities to identify those who may need testing. He urged the churches to submit accurate lists.