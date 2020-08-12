Prosecution Asks Court to Revoke Bail for Pastor of Sarang Jeil Church

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors have asked a local court to revoke the bail granted to conservative pastor Jun Kwang-hoon, who allegedly encouraged his church members to participate in a rally despite COVID-19 concerns.Jun was indicted in March over alleged violations of the election law and was released the following month on the condition that he does not take part in any rallies related to the pending case.Prosecutors said on Sunday that Jun violated the bail condition by participating in an anti-government rally in downtown Seoul on Saturday.He is also accused of encouraging and mobilizing members of his church -- Sarang Jeil Church -- to take part in the demonstration in violation of self-quarantine rules.According to quarantine authorities, COVID-19 cases linked to the church climbed by over 100 to 249 nationwide, as of Sunday noon. It is the country's third-largest cluster after the Shincheonji Church of Jesus in Daegu and clubs in Seoul's Itaewon district.