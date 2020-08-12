Foreign COVID-19 Patients Required to Cover Treatment Costs if Quarantine is Broken

Photo : KBS News

Foreign COVID-19 patients who violate local quarantine rules are required to pay all the costs of their treatment from Monday.According to health authorities, the measure went into effect from 12 a.m. Monday for foreigners who test positive for the virus upon entry or while in quarantine.The measure came after the recent revision to laws on the prevention of infectious diseases amid concerns over the government's growing financial burden for foreign patients.Before the revision, all in-hospital care and treatment costs for confirmed patients were covered by the government regardless of nationality.But from Monday, health authorities will request that foreign coronavirus patients pay the cost of their medical services if they are found to have violated quarantine rules.In addition, starting from next Monday, South Korea will charge foreigners a different amount for their treatment costs taking into consideration the principle of reciprocity in diplomatic relations.