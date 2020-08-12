Menu Content

World's Largest Church in S. Korea Reports COVID-19 Cluster

Write: 2020-08-17 11:27:54Update: 2020-08-17 11:30:16

Photo : YONHAP News

Multiple members of the world's largest Protestant church located in South Korea have reportedly contracted COVID-19, stoking concerns that recent outbreaks linked to churches will further expand.  

According to local health authorities as compiled by Yonhap News, around 10 parishioners of Yoido Full Gospel Church and their family members tested positive for the coronavirus as of Monday morning. 

Many of them were known to have caught the virus while serving on the Pentecostal church's chorus teams, raising the possibility that more cases will emerge from the church.

 The Yeouido, Seoul-based church has around 560-thousand members. 

The first case involving the church is known to be a man in his 30s living in Gimpo, Gyeonggi Province. Both his parents were also confirmed to have contracted the virus following a family trip to Jeju Island last week.
