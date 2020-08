Photo : YONHAP News

The government will seek legislation to strengthen punishment for manipulating the housing market, including the rigging of housing prices.A senior government official said on Monday that discussions for new legislation regulating real estate transactions are under way.The official said that the government is mulling over legislation to allow punishment for false offerings for sale, fixing and rigging housing prices.The government is also reportedly considering setting up a state body to oversee and regulate the real estate market and execute related regulations.The official said that the government aims to pass the proposed bill in the September National Assembly session, which ends in December.