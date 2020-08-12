Artificial Intelligence to be Included in S. Korea's High School Curriculum

Photo : YONHAP News

High school students in South Korea will be able to learn about artificial intelligence(AI) at school starting as early as the autumn semester of next year.The Education Ministry said on Monday that it has issued an administrative notice on revisions to the curriculum for elementary and secondary education to that effect.Under the revisions, two AI-related subjects -- AI math and AI basics -- will be included among optional subjects for second- and third-year students at high schools from 2021.It's the first time that artificial intelligence has been introduced in the country's public education curriculum.The ministry will collect public opinion on the administrative notice until the end of this month before having publishers produce the related textbooks from next month.