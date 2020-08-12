Hyundai's Genesis Dominates Local Luxury Car Market

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor's luxury automobile line Genesis dominated the local market in sales for the first seven months of the year.According to the auto industry on Monday, domestic sales of Genesis came to 60-thousand-five units in the January to July period, surpassing sales of imported Mercedes-Benz for the first time in four years. The German automaker sold 41-thousand-583 units in South Korea during the cited period.Genesis saw its domestic sales jump by 65 percent on-year during the seven-month period, while the sales of Mercedes-Benz gained a mere three percent. The sales of BMW grew 35 percent on-year to 29-thousand-246 units.Genesis’ strong sales are attributed to the popularity of the GV80, the first sport utility vehicle in the Genesis line, and the third-generation G80 launched in March.If the current pace persists, Genesis is expected to exceed the two foreign cars in annual sales as well.