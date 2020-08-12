Gov't Sets up Emergency Task Force for Epidemiological Investigations

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has decided to operate an emergency task force to swiftly carry out epidemiological investigations amid a rapid spread of COVID-19 from clusters at churches in the greater Seoul area.The central disaster management headquarters under the Health Ministry reported the response plan to the government on Monday.The pan-government emergency task force, which will also begin operation on Monday, will track the routes of recent clusters in the capital region and analyze data found through epidemiological investigations.It will also provide support with related administrative work and deal with unlawful acts impairing epidemiological surveys.As possible coronavirus patients are thought to have participated in the massive rally on Saturday, health authorities plan to track the routes of confirmed cases including their families, workplaces and schools.