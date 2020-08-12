Menu Content

Main Opposition Party Surpasses Ruling Party in Approval Ratings

Write: 2020-08-17 13:33:16Update: 2020-08-17 14:05:54

Photo : YONHAP News

The approval rating of the main opposition United Future Party(UFP) surpassed that of the ruling Democratic Party(DP) in a recent survey. 

Realmeter's survey of around 25-hundred adults nationwide between Monday and Friday found that the DP’s approval rating stood at 34-point-eight percent, down point-three percentage points from the previous week.  

The UFP’s approval rating climbed one-point-seven percentage points to 36-point-three percent. 

Based on Realmeter's weekly surveys, it's the first time a conservative party has exceeded the DP in approval ratings since October 2016, shortly before the impeachment of former President Park Geun-hye. 

The opposition party overtook the ruling party, although the gap in their approval ratings was one-point-five percentage points, within the margin of error. 

The survey had a 95 percent confidence level with a margin of error of plus or minus two-percentage points.

Realmeter issued similar survey results last week after conducting a poll over three days, while the latest survey, commissioned by YTN, was conducted over five days last week.
