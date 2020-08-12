Main Opposition Party Surpasses Ruling Party in Approval Ratings

Photo : YONHAP News

The approval rating of the main opposition United Future Party(UFP) surpassed that of the ruling Democratic Party(DP) in a recent survey.Realmeter's survey of around 25-hundred adults nationwide between Monday and Friday found that the DP’s approval rating stood at 34-point-eight percent, down point-three percentage points from the previous week.The UFP’s approval rating climbed one-point-seven percentage points to 36-point-three percent.Based on Realmeter's weekly surveys, it's the first time a conservative party has exceeded the DP in approval ratings since October 2016, shortly before the impeachment of former President Park Geun-hye.The opposition party overtook the ruling party, although the gap in their approval ratings was one-point-five percentage points, within the margin of error.The survey had a 95 percent confidence level with a margin of error of plus or minus two-percentage points.Realmeter issued similar survey results last week after conducting a poll over three days, while the latest survey, commissioned by YTN, was conducted over five days last week.