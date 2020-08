Photo : KBS News

Heat wave alerts have been issued for most parts of the nation as temperatures rose following the end of the country's longest-ever monsoon season.Heat wave advisories have been raised to warnings for most parts of the nation on Monday, except Gangwon Province.The Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA) forecast that afternoon highs will hover above 30 degrees Celsius in most regions, including 33 in Seoul, 34 in Gwangju and 37 in Daegu.The nation is expected to have clear weather on Monday, with the ultraviolet index likely to be very high in southern regions.