Photo : KBS News

South Korea's top infectious disease expert has expressed concerns over a recent resurgence in COVID-19 cases, calling the pace at which the virus is spreading "frightening."In a media briefing on Monday, Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Jeong Eun-kyeong cited recent epidemiological surveys that showed outbreaks traced to religious gatherings are spreading across the nation to call centers, childcare facilities and nursing homes.Jeong said there are many cases of secondary infections and the risk of tertiary and even quarternary transmissions is also growing.Suspecting there are many undetected cases in the greater Seoul area with patients showing no signs of infection or only light symptoms, the KCDC chief warned that the risks of infections are not confined to places classified as high-risk facilities, but that everyone is exposed to possible infections at numerous locations, such as restaurants, cafes, bars and markets.Diagnosing the current situation as an early stage of a massive wave of outbreaks, Jeong said a failure to rein in the number of infections will lead to an exponential growth in the number of cases that could cause the nation's medical system to collapse.