Photo : YONHAP News

The head pastor of a church that has emerged as the nation's second-biggest COVID-19 cluster site was diagnosed with COVID-19.Health officials confirmed on Monday that Jun Kwang-hoon tested positive for the coronavirus and added he will be placed in isolation at a medical facility for treatment.The official said those who came into contact with the pastor during a Liberation Day rally he led over the weekend should also isolate themselves and be tested without delay.When and how he contracted the virus remain unclear.Aside from the pastor, 315 other members of Sarang Jeil Church tested positive as of Monday noon.