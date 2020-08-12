Menu Content

Ex-Senior Seoul Official Refutes Victim of Mayor's Alleged Sexual Violence

Write: 2020-08-17 18:18:19Update: 2020-08-17 18:22:57

Photo : YONHAP News

A former confidant of late Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon has refuted claims made by Park’s former secretary that the city government ignored her requests to move her to another department. 

Oh Sung-kyu, former chief of staff for Park, revealed his thoughts with reporters on Monday after he was summoned for police questioning earlier in the day regarding suspicions that he and other municipal government officials abetted the late mayor's alleged sexual assaults. 

Oh argued that he was the one who actually offered a transfer to the mayor’s former secretary in late 2018 for no other reason than that she had served in that position for a long time. But Oh claimed that she declined to be reassigned and was allowed to stay on the job. 

Oh also stressed that he did not receive such a request from the alleged victim or hear from any other official of any complaint from her about the late mayor. 

Describing the allegations against Seoul city officials as “political slander,” Oh accused the alleged victim and her legal representatives of failing to provide any substantial evidence to back up their allegations against the late mayor and city officials.
