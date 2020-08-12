Moon Invites Rival Party Leaders, but UFP Turns Down Offer

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office has proposed a meeting between President Moon Jae-in and the heads of rival political parties later this week.Senior Presidential Secretary for Political Affairs Choi Jae-sung said in a briefing on Monday that the president invited Democratic Party Chairman Lee Hae-chan and his United Future Party counterpart Kim Chong-in to have candid discussions on a wide range of issues on Friday.Choi said that his predecessor, Kang Ki-jung, discussed the possibility of three-way talks with the two parties before he was appointed to the post earlier this month, adding he visited UFP chief Kim last Thursday to remind him of the presidential invitation.The top office explained that the proposal was made based on earlier agreements that the president and leaders of the ruling and opposition parties will have a quarterly meeting to discuss state affairs.The UFP, however, turned down the proposal, arguing that such meetings have not led to improvements in the public’s livelihood and that the party will not join the ruling bloc in a “show” designed to divert public attention from what it called failed policies.