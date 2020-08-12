Menu Content

Extraordinary National Assembly Session to Begin Tuesday

2020-08-18

Extraordinary National Assembly Session to Begin Tuesday

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly is set to begin an extraordinary session on Tuesday to deliberate the government's finance settlement. 

Each of the standing parliamentary committees will conduct a preliminary review until Friday of the government's revenue and expenditure and budget execution for the fiscal year 2019. 

The parliament will then hold an interpellation session next Monday and Tuesday regarding the government's policies to review the 2019 settlement, which will be approved at a plenary parliamentary session on September 4.  

The August parliamentary session, which will continue until the end of the month, is basically for the review of the settlement, but a fierce political battle is expected between rival parties on major issues, including a planned independent investigative body, real estate policies and a fourth extra budget.

Parties are also likely to clash over whether the controversial four major rivers restoration project contributed to the flooding during the recent heavy downpours.
