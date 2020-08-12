Gov't Strengthens Restrictions on Classroom Density in Capital Region

Photo : YONHAP News

The government will strengthen restrictions on classroom capacity in the greater Seoul area starting Tuesday amid a surge in the number of new COVID-19 cases in the region.The Education Ministry plans to enforce the strengthened regulations for four weeks until September 11 in line with the government's decision to raise social distancing guidelines in the region by one notch to Level Two.Under the move, the number of students at kindergartens, elementary and middle schools should be kept under one-third the total in Seoul, Incheon and Gyeonggi Province, heightened from an earlier guideline that limited them to a two-thirds level. High schools in the region should keep the two-thirds level.For schools in regions other than the metropolitan area, the ministry strongly advised keeping the number of students at two-thirds the full capacity until September 11.The decision came as South Korea has seen the rapid spread of the virus from recent clusters related to churches in the greater Seoul area.