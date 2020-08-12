N. Korea to Convene Party Meeting to Deliberate 'Issue of Crucial Significance'

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea will reportedly hold a plenary meeting of the ruling Workers' Party on Wednesday to discuss an issue of "crucial significance."The North's state media, the Korean Central News Agency(KCNA), reported on Tuesday that the Presidium of the Political Bureau of the party's Central Committee will hold a plenary meeting the next day.The KCNA said the meeting will be held to discuss and decide on an “issue of crucial significance in developing the Korean revolution and increasing the fighting efficiency of the Party.” The report did not elaborate further.The meeting, which comes about eight months after the previous gathering at the end of December, is expected to discuss and decide on issues that were examined in major party meetings this year.The planned gathering comes as North Korea is facing the dual crises of the potential spread of COVID-19 and severe flooding while still under global economic sanctions.