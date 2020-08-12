S. Korea, US Kick off Joint Exercises

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the United States on Tuesday kicked off their annual summertime combined military exercise, though scaled back amid the COVID-19 pandemic.The two sides will hold the computer-simulated Combined Command Post Training(CCPT) until next Friday. The allies carried out the Crisis Management Staff Training for four days last week as a prelude to the main joint drills.Officials said that the first part of the CCPT exercise, which will run until Saturday, will focus on how to defend the South against an invasion by North Korea. The second part, set for next Monday to Friday, will be based on the scenario of launching a counterattack in response.The allies initially planned to start the drills on Sunday but pushed back the date to Tuesday after a South Korean Army officer, who was supposed to take part in the exercise, tested positive for COVID-19.The planned exercise will be much smaller in scale compared to previous drills and will be held only during daylight hours, as the American troops necessary for the program were reportedly unable to come to South Korea under coronavirus-related restrictions.