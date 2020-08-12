Abe Undergoes 2nd Health Check-up in 2 Months, Prompting Concerns

Photo : YONHAP News

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe reportedly underwent a medical check-up at a hospital on Monday, just about two months after his previous check-up, prompting speculations about his health condition.Kyodo News reported that Abe left a hospital in Tokyo at around 6 p.m. on Monday after staying there for seven hours and 30 minutes.An official at Abe's office said that the prime minister underwent a check-up using his summer holiday, calling it routine.Abe reportedly gets a regular check-up twice a year, with his most recent on June 13. Kyodo quoted a hospital source as saying that Monday's visit was a follow-up to the June check-up.However, Japanese media have speculated about Abe's health this month, including reports on Abe's walking speed. Weekly magazine Flash also reported that Abe had vomited blood in his office on July 6.