Trump Calls N. Korean Leader World-class Chess Player

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday called North Korean leader Kim Jong-un a world-class chess player along with the leaders of China and Russia.Trump gave the assessment during a speech on a campaign trip in Wisconsin, while criticizing his competitor, former Vice President Joe Biden.Trump said that one thing he understood was that Russian President Vladimir Putin, China's Xi Jinping, North Korea's Kim Jong-un and Turkish President Recep Erdogan are "world-class chess players" and they all dream that Biden will win the election.Trump appears to have indicated that those leaders believe Biden's victory would be in favor of their countries.Trump also reportedly said that if he gets reelected, he will immediately seek a new deal with Iran, adding he is doing well with the North Korean leader.