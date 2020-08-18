Menu Content

Gov’t Mulls Mandatory Level 2 Social Distancing Rules in Capital Region

2020-08-18

Photo : YONHAP News

The government is likely to fully enforce enhanced social distancing regulations amid a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases in the greater Seoul area.

The government raised social distancing guidelines for the capital region by one notch to Level Two on Sunday, but key points of these guidelines were "recommended" measures, not "mandatory."

However, a Health Ministry official said on Tuesday that the government is reviewing the full-fledged enforcement of Level Two guidelines. The final decision is likely to come this week. 

The official reportedly said that the government has decided to review the issue without waiting two weeks in light of the grave virus situation in the greater Seoul area. 

The official added that the government is not yet considering raising social distancing guidelines to the highest level, noting that Level Three is adopted when the daily rise of new virus cases reaches 400 to 500.
