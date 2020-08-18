S. Korea's COVID-19 Cases Climb by 246

Photo : KBS News

South Korea has added nearly 250 new COVID-19 cases amid the rapid spread in the Seoul metro area propelled by church meetings and other clusters.The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(KCDC) on Tuesday announced 246 cases compiled throughout the previous day, lifting the cumulative tally to 15-thousand-761.It marks the fifth consecutive day the daily number hit triple digits amid a rapid resurgence in local infections with total cases registered in the five-day period amounting to 991.Of the latest cases, 235 were locally transmitted while the remaining eleven were imported from overseas.Seoul and Gyeonggi Province combined to record 183 local infections, including 131 in the capital city, while nearby Incheon produced 18 new cases.The southern port city of Busan added seven cases, followed by Daegu and North Jeolla Province at six each.Many of recent domestic cases were linked to churches, including Sarang Jeil Church. Three-hundred-83 members of the Seoul-based church and those who came into contact with them have been diagnosed with the virus as of 12 a.m. Tuesday.Another Protestant church in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province, reported 131 cumulative cases as of Monday noon, while other recent clusters in the greater Seoul area involved the offices of small firms and coffee shops.Meanwhile, another person died of the virus, raising the death toll to 306.