N. Korea Propaganda Outlet Calls for Suspension of S. Korea-US Joint Drills

Photo : YONHAP News

A North Korean state propaganda outlet has criticized South Korea for its joint military exercises with the United States, calling for the suspension of the drills.South Korea and the U.S. kicked off their annual summertime combined military exercise on Tuesday, though it has been scaled down due to COVID-19 concerns.Ahead of the drills on Monday, Pyongyang's Tongil Sinbo, a propaganda weekly, published an article calling for the suspension of the military drills that will "create a war crisis."The weekly said that some civic groups in South Korea recently held a series of news conferences criticizing the drills and warning of such a crisis.The propaganda outlet said the civic groups also called for disbanding the South Korea-U.S. "working group" and withdrawing hostile policies against North Korea.Though official state-owned media such as the Korea Central News Agency or Rodong Sinmun have refrained from issuing an official position on the drills, the Tongil Sinbo article is seen as an expression of Northern discontent with the exercise.