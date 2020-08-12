KMA Proposes Talks with Gov't on Controversial Health Care Reforms

Photo : YONHAP News

An association mostly representing doctors in private practice proposed an emergency meeting with the government to discuss health care reforms, including expanding admission quotas at medical schools.On Tuesday, the Korean Medical Association(KMA) suggested that its president and the health minister meet to seek ways to prevent the group’s second strike scheduled later this month, as well as a third walkout by intern and resident doctors starting Friday.The KMA and the Korean Intern Resident Association(KIRA) have staged walkouts since earlier this month, in protest of the government's decision to expand admission quotas without consulting the medical community.The government also announced the establishment of a new public medical school to broaden the reach of health care services.There's mounting concern over a possible medical vacuum, especially as community infections of COVID-19 have spiked in recent weeks.The KMA urged the government to be open to seeking other options, instead of claiming that the reforms are inevitable amid an aging society.