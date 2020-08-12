Menu Content

Heat Wave Advisories, Warnings Issued with Highs to Peak over 38 C

Write: 2020-08-18 11:48:32Update: 2020-08-18 14:25:20

Photo : YONHAP News

Heat wave advisories and warnings are in place around South Korea, with daytime highs of up to 38 degrees Celsius in the forecast.

According to the Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA) on Tuesday, a heat wave warning has been issued for all of Seoul, while warnings and advisories have been issued for the rest of the country.

A heat wave warning is issued when the apparent temperature is expected to climb to over 35 degrees Celsius for two straight days, and an advisory when the apparent temperature is forecast to surge to more than 33 degrees Celsius.

Daytime highs of 31 to 38 degrees Celsius are predicted for Tuesday and Wednesday.

An official from the weather agency said with an incoming high pressure system from the northern Pacific Ocean, the next two days are likely going to be the hottest days of the year.
