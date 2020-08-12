Military Bans Personnel from Leaving Bases amid Surge in COVID-19 Cases

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean military has banned all service personnel from leaving bases for vacation or off-base travel amid a recent surge in COVID-19 cases.According to a Defense Ministry official on Tuesday, the military will apply the government's social distancing "Level Two" to all bases from August 19 to 31, prohibiting vacations and other travel, as well as both official and private gatherings.Religious activities will only be allowed within the barracks.The decision comes as South Korea reported 246 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, with nearly one-thousand people testing positive since last Friday.Meanwhile, the military reported two additional cases of COVID-19 -- a soldier stationed in Gapyeong, Gyeonggi Province, and a civilian working for a military intelligence unit -- raising total infections within the military to 88.