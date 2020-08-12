Report: N. Korea Believed to Possess Up to 60 Nukes, 5,000 Tons of Chemical Weapons

Photo : YONHAP News

A recent U.S. government report says North Korea is believed to possess up to 60 nuclear weapons and a maximum of five-thousand tons of chemical weapons.According to a Pentagon report on Tuesday, Pyongyang is assessed to have 20 to 60 nuclear arms in its possession, and is capable of producing an additional six a year.The report said it is also believed that the North could have up to 100 nuclear arms within the year.The defense report also raised concerns over the North's possession of some 20 types of chemical weapons with a volume of two-thousand-500 to five-thousand tons, the third-largest stockpile of such weapons in the world.The Pentagon also said that Pyongyang has been studying biochemical weapons since the 1960s and could have weaponized anthrax, cholera, yellow fever, smallpox and typhus. The report added that just one kilogram of anthrax could kill some 50-thousand people in Seoul.