UN Approves Sanctions Exemption for S. Korean NGO Aid Project

Photo : YONHAP News

The UN Security Council(UNSC) has approved a sanctions exemption for a project by a South Korean nongovernmental organization that has been actively providing humanitarian aid to North Korea.According to the website of the council’s North Korea sanctions committee on Tuesday, the body approved last Thursday a request by Medical Aid for Children to provide dental instruments to the North, including dental scanners.The value of the assistance was not disclosed.The committee said the project is aimed at improving the dental health and nutrition of the socially vulnerable, including children and pregnant women.The exemption will be in place for six months through February 13 of next year. Medical Aid for Children must deliver the aid by this date after getting approval from the Unification Ministry to ship out the items.