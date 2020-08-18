Concerns over New Wave of COVID-19 Epidemic Rising amid Growing Clusters

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Concerns over a new wave of the COVID-19 epidemic are rising in South Korea, after more than 200 people tested positive in the past day. The daily increase of local infections has remained over 100 for four straight days amid continued growth of clusters in the Seoul metro area.Choi You Sun reports.Report: The Central Quarantine Countermeasures Headquarters said in the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 a.m. Tuesday, 246 additional people tested positive for COVID-19, raising the accumulated total to 15-thousand-761.Vice Health Minister Kim Gang-lip stressed that 235 out of the new cases were community infections, and that the daily increase of such cases has stayed over 100 for the past four days amid a continued spread of the virus in the Seoul metropolitan area.[Sound bite: Vice Health Minister Kim Gang-lip (Korean/English translation)]"(Out of 235 local infections), 131 are from Seoul and 52 from nearby Gyeonggi Province, with new cases in the two regions totaling 183, suggesting that the virus' spread has not died down. Clusters linked to several churches have expanded to other churches, medical facilities and a call center, as the capital region has entered the initial phase of a renewed epidemic."Authorities are most concerned about infections tracing back to a church in Seoul's Seongbuk district -- Sarang Jeil Church -- with the number of linked cases has hit at least 457 in the Seoul metro area and five other regions as of Tuesday.The church also organized mass rallies in central Seoul over the past two weekends, and so far at least eleven people who attended the events have tested positive, including the church leader Jun Kwang-hoon.Kim stressed that social distancing will be particularly crucial this week.[Sound bite: Vice Health Minister Kim Gang-lip (Korean/English translation)]"This week will be a turning point that will determine whether the recent surge in COVID-19 infections in the Seoul metropolitan area will spread nationwide. While our quarantine and medical system's response capacity have been enhanced through experience, it's difficult to guarantee whether we can curb the rapid spread of clusters within a short period of time."The vice minister urged the public to wear masks at all times, avoid visiting crowded places and to call off events involving gatherings of more than 50 people indoors and more than 100 outdoors.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.