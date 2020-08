Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in says the government’s goal to promptly have all students return to school has hit a snag due to new clusters of COVID-19 in Seoul and nearby regions.Moon made the remark on Tuesday during a meeting with education superintendents of the nation’s cities and provinces at a girls’ middle school in Seoul.He said the nation is facing a critical moment which will determine the success of quarantine efforts amid the rapid jump in COVID-19 cases in Seoul and surrounding areas.Moon urged schools to, once again, remain vigilant as they prepare for the second semester.