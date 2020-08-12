S. Korea, Iran to Discuss Expanding Humanitarian Trade in Working Group

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and Iran were scheduled to hold their first working group meeting via video link on Tuesday, with talks to center on increasing humanitarian trade between the two nations.This comes as bilateral trade limited to medical supplies and equipment resumed in April, after trade was suspended due to Washington's increased sanctions on Tehran.According to the Foreign Ministry, Seoul and Tehran plan to discuss priority exports to Iran, trade procedures and how to actively operate the working group platform in the future.The ministry said Seoul plans to continue seeking cooperation among related government agencies and actively consult with Tehran to further expand such humanitarian exports.During a high-level video conference last month, the two countries agreed to launch the working group, as Tehran strives to secure more medicine and medical equipment to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.