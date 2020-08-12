Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Politics

S. Korea, Iran to Discuss Expanding Humanitarian Trade in Working Group

Write: 2020-08-18 15:02:52Update: 2020-08-18 15:19:56

S. Korea, Iran to Discuss Expanding Humanitarian Trade in Working Group

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and Iran were scheduled to hold their first working group meeting via video link on Tuesday, with talks to center on increasing humanitarian trade between the two nations.

This comes as bilateral trade limited to medical supplies and equipment resumed in April, after trade was suspended due to Washington's increased sanctions on Tehran.

According to the Foreign Ministry, Seoul and Tehran plan to discuss priority exports to Iran, trade procedures and how to actively operate the working group platform in the future.

The ministry said Seoul plans to continue seeking cooperation among related government agencies and actively consult with Tehran to further expand such humanitarian exports.

During a high-level video conference last month, the two countries agreed to launch the working group, as Tehran strives to secure more medicine and medical equipment to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >