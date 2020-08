Photo : YONHAP News

Kim Kwang-hyun of the St. Louis Cardinals and Ryu Hyun-jin of the Toronto Blue Jays both started on Monday, the first time since April 15, 2007 that two South Korean pitchers started on the same day in Major League Baseball.Ryu captured his second win of the season after holding the Baltimore Orioles to a run over six strong innings in Baltimore, leading the Blue Jays to a seven to two victory.Kim, in his first big league start following a relief appearance last month, got a no-decision following three and two-third innings with a one-run ball against the Chicago Cubs in the away game.The Cards went on to win the first game of a double header, three to one.